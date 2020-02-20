The Office of Research Commercialization and the School of Law hosted an intellectual property workshop to provide information about intellectual property law on Thursday.
The workshop was located at the Innovation Hub Facility. The Office of Research Commercialization and the School of Law collaborated with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and Intellectual Property Law Section: State Bar of Texas to host the event.
Cameron Smith, interim managing director of research and commercialization, said listening to expert input is beneficial to students.
“We teach them everything we can about intellectual property, but having these experts come in is a great opportunity,” Cameron Smith said.
Cameron Smith said this was the first intellectual workshop hosted at Texas Tech. The event had 50 registered participants.
Paula Smith, assistant dean for career and professional development for the School of Law, said representatives from The State Bar of Texas provided valuable input.
“The State Bar of Texas is coming in and helping out our inventors and law students locally,” Paula Smith said.
Paula Smith said there are not only inventors and laws students participating, but also businesses from the community and the Hub.
“Intellectual property is fun, and there are many people interested,” Cameron Smith said.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, intellectual property refers to the creation of the mind. Creations include designs, symbols, literary works and images used in a commercial market.
Cameron Smith said members of the Office of Research and Innovation help members of Tech with the whole intellectual property process, and it is an excellent resource in Lubbock.
“It is great that the (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and these attorneys are here to tell you what it looks like on the back end, getting these things protected and getting them to market,” Cameron Smith said.
The morning session was an overview of patent trademarks, copyrights and intellectual property law. The second session was a breakout session with three groups: software, mechanical/electrical and consumer products. In the final session, participants had consultations with lawyers.
Joseph F. Cleveland, Jr., Intellectual Property Litigation Attorney, said the participants who go through the intellectual workshop appreciate the knowledge and information they get.
“We have speakers from all over the state that are donating their time,” Cleveland said.
Cameron Smith said there were two representatives from the United States Patent Office that came from Dallas.
“This is a big deal, having the United States patents office, and having some of the top hat attorneys and patent litigators here in the state come to Lubbock, Texas is a big deal,” Cameron Smith said.
Cleveland said there were top of the field attorneys at the event from Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth and San Antonio.
“This is our 8th intellectual property workshop that we have conducted thorough the state of Texas,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland said over the past two years, members of Tech have been trying to serve intellectual property advice to underserved areas of the state such as Lubbock, El Paso, Crops Christi, McAllen and Nacogdoches.
"We try to help entrepreneurs, business people, small businesses and inventors understand the patent process and what patents, trade sequences and what trademarks are," Cleveland said. “It just gives them a foundation that they can develop if they have an invention or trademark that they want to develop.”
