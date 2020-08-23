With classes and other parts of campus now online, Information Technology has updated Texas Tech’s online operations and infrastructure.
“Our infrastructure was already quite robust,” Sam Segran, chief information officer and vice president of Information Technology, said. “But just to be on the safe side, we did increase our bandwidth. But it was really as a precaution. Because mostly, as we went off campus, we have already a lot of programs on cloud services like Blackboard, or 365, Teams, all of this actually off the cloud.”
Blackboard was hosted through the Tech site but was moved offsite to the cloud a few years ago, Justin Louder, associate vice provost, interim superintendent of eLearning and academic partnerships, said.
“But then we moved to offsite hosting, which really increased our capacity to have more users on it, more active users going in at one time,” Louder said. “So, actually, even before the pandemic shift in the spring, we have plenty of capacity to manage all of the usage at Texas Tech University in general. So, when the shift happened, we really didn’t have to do anything major to our Blackboard systems to take on the additional load.”
Tech also purchased Zoom licenses to provide more security for calls, Segran said.
In addition to the licenses, IT and the Student Government Association have teamed up to expand Wi-Fi extensions around campus, Segran said.
“One of the things I’ve created is an online map interactive map that will show where all the outdoor Wi-Fi is going to be on campus based on input from SGA,” Segran said. “And you can see a green, that means we already have Wi-Fi capability out there. If you see a yellow, that means we’re waiting on equipment to come in and installation throughout the semester as that comes up.”
Outdoor Wi-Fi areas include the space between the Student Union Building and the library, parking lots and the space near the English and philosophy buildings, Segran said. As more locations are set up, they will be added to the map.
Another update is creating a moveable cart with camera and microphones for synchronous and hybrid learning, Segran said.
“We are assembling mobile carts that they can move into that location and still be able to do a synchronous learning so that that’s one of the other things that’s being worked on,” Segran said.
IT also updated the Wireless Everywhere Print Anywhere system, Segran said.
“We created a touchless environment for that using an app base,” Segran said. “So, they don’t actually have to push buttons to get the print outs and stuff.”
IT purchased a license from Adobe for faculty and staff to have a paperless document-signing system, Segran said.
IT and Tech also have worked to create the COVID-19 reporting platform, Segran said. Students answer three questions and get a green, yellow or red check mark. If a student gets yellow or red, it allows them to do a full screening and places them in contact with healthcare workers.
With a number of operations now online, Segran said it was important for students to be wary of scammers.
“The other (thing) that we want to at least remind students is the fact that we are going online and working from home, the dangers of cybercrime are still there,” Segran said. “Hackers are still there... We just want to advise that students still be careful because people are now using the COVID buzzwords to try to send your phishing schemes to students and staff.”
