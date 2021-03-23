Beginning March 29, all adults 18 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a City of Lubbock press release.
For individuals within the guidelines of 1A, 1B, 1C and teachers, the COVID-19 clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will be accepting 350 on-site appointments per day, according to the release. Individuals can register 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 23, March 24 and March 27, and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 25.
Appointments for clinics being held this week can be found at City of Lubbock - Departments | Civic Center.
