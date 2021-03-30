Unique incentive options will be offered for citizens who attend the vaccine clinic between March 30 and April 1, according to a release from the City of Lubbock. The incentive is meant to be a celebration should the city’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic reach 100,000 vaccine doses, and Mayor Dan Pope volunteered himself for these incentives.
According to this statement by the city, citizens who attend the vaccine clinic before 8 p.m. on April 1 can put their name and/or phone number in a drawing. The winner will be announced on April 2 at 10 a.m.
The final number of vaccines during this period will be announced after the last vaccine clinic in this session, and the drawing will only proceed if the number meets or exceeds 100,000 doses, according to the release.
Two options are offered for public voting, according to this statement, which have the winner either teaching Mayor Pope a TikTok dance or select a city official/ public figure to throw a pie in the Mayor’s face. The vote will be conducted at mylubbock.info/100k-doses or the city’s Twitter page.
