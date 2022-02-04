The official seal of Texas Tech

The Texas Tech seal was designed by William Ward Watkins in 1924, but it was not approved as the official school seal until 1925; it was not placed on campus until April of 1927.

 Khloe Scott

According to the Office of the Provost, almost all course that were said to be online will now return to in-person modality on Monday, Feb. 7. All students should check with their instructor on class meetings and times. 

In the email sent to students, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, Ronald Hendrick asks students to be mindful of mask-wearing and other COVID-19 precautions. 

