According to the Office of the Provost, almost all course that were said to be online will now return to in-person modality on Monday, Feb. 7. All students should check with their instructor on class meetings and times.
In the email sent to students, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, Ronald Hendrick asks students to be mindful of mask-wearing and other COVID-19 precautions.
