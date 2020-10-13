Texas Tech in-person class meetings will not resume Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 because of concerns of COVID-19 spread after Thanksgiving break. These courses will transition to online instruction for these three days.
The day with no classes on Dec. 3 and the final exam schedule will remain the same, according to an email from Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. Faculty are set to provide information on how specific classes will be conducted.
All campus facilities, such as residence halls, dining areas and student services, will operate on normal schedules during this cancellation of in-person class meetings, according to the email. Students can come to campus during these times to utilize instructional facilities and do on-campus jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.