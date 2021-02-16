With the Lubbock hospitalization percentage under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders, the hospital and restaurants within the Lubbock community are finally experiencing lessened COVID-19 restrictions.
Chris Berry, president of the Lubbock Restaurant Association and part-owner of River Smith’s, said 75 percent capacity for River Smith’s does not allow for many more guests when floor space and social distancing are considered.
The benefit of restrictions being lifted from 50 percent to 75 percent is the psyche of the customer.
“They feel a little bit more comfortable as the restrictions are lessened,” Berry said.
Health regulation and sanitization are nothing new to the restaurant business. In some ways, Berry said it was safer to eat out a restaurant than to eat at a social gathering at a friend or family member’s house because they are usually not as conscious about washing hands or how long food has been sitting out for.
As River Smith’s prepares for Lent, which starts next week and is their busiest time of year, Berry reflected on last year’s circumstances, when they missed about a 75 percent of their sales because of the pandemic, he said.
“We’re not anything special, everybody has that same horror story or something similar,” Berry said.
Restaurants around Lubbock thought outside the box, Berry said, adding additional phone lines for takeout orders, makeshift drive-thrus, adding to-go alcohol sales and going through third-party delivery sources.
“All of those things just add another small percentage of revenue, and a small percentage of revenue allows us to keep as many employees on hand as possible,” Berry said.
However, Berry said they have been struggling to maintain a full staff, not because they cannot sustain them, but because they do not want to work. Between new restaurants popping up in Lubbock and unemployment benefits, keeping a full staff has been difficult.
With restrictions lifting, Berry said he is hopeful Lubbock restaurant owners continue to follow regulations set by the state, so consumers do not lose confidence.
Most importantly, Berry said he wanted to share with the public that they are a safe place to eat and reminds the community to support local businesses.
“Keep it local,” Berry said, “and do what you can.”
Steve Massengale, mayor pro-tem for Lubbock, said the economic impact when Lubbock exceeded the hospitalization percentage guidelines outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders was negative for the local economy.
No that some restrictions are easing, Massengale said some still may be uncomfortable eating out and personally knows people have not eaten out since March.
However, Massengale said there are a couple factors that may help ease that discomfort. One of these factors is the thorough vaccine distribution. Last he checked; Lubbock was ranked number 2 in the nation in vaccine distribution.
“We’re fortunate that we’re a community that has access to vaccines, and I think that helps,” Massengale said. “Our Public Health Department has done a great job, and we’ve got a great system over at the Civic Center.”
Additionally, antibody infusions have helped hospitalization percentages decrease, Massengale said.
These factors, along with the effort and commitment of the Lubbock community are reasons Massengale said Lubbock has had success recently battling the coronavirus.
“I think people were getting it,” Massengale said. “I think they realized that everybody played a role in this if we were going to beat the pandemic.”
Dr. Victor Test, a pulmonologist in the Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center, said the hospital will not see an impact from the change in restrictions for about two weeks.
However, Test said they are prepared to go back to where they were a month ago, when there was an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients and are prepared to go in a more positive direction as well.
“The hospital is always in a state of flux,” Test said.
Lubbock has done better than most of the country in terms of vaccinations, Test said, making it difficult to discern whether case numbers and hospitalizations are decreasing because of vaccines or because of the natural flow of the virus.
“Still owe it to ourselves to be protective of one another by wearing masks and keeping our distances as much as possible,” Test said.
