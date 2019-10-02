Over the past few months, severe lung illness occurred in hundreds of cases around the United States, with most affected having a connection to electronic cigarettes or vaping. With these illness and deaths, there are talks across the country about banning vaping and e-cigarettes. Still, the exact source of the illness is unknown.
“The actual cause is unclear,” Dr. Gilbert Berdine, faculty affiliate and associate professor of internal medicine at the Texas Tech Health Science Center, said. “It possibly could be an impurity in the substance, a contaminant most likely. Some may be more sensitive to the compounds, and they may have an allergic reaction. They may have the inflammatory processes of an immune response and may have the capillary leak. We will need to know more before we figure out the true causes.”
Many of the patients had used vape products containing THC, but the exact product and chemicals are still unknown, according to a CDC briefing. The symptoms for some of the patients were shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and fever.
The recent cases have brought up many concerns about the safety of vaping, Heather Austin-Robillard, Tech instructor in addictive disorders and recovery studies said. Vaping has been marketed as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes for people trying to quit smoking,
However, all vaping does is switch people from smoking cigarettes to smoking their vape, Austin-Robillard said.
“So, they basically marketed vaping as, ‘Oh, it doesn’t have all the chemicals, it’s just nicotine,’ which is the addictive part of cigarettes, so you’re not really getting rid of the addictive part, which is the nicotine,” she said.
Vaping does allow for monitoring the amount of nicotine in the vape, Austin-Robillard said. However, vaping is not FDA-approved, so it is unknown what is in vaping products.
“So that’s where the harmful issues come up, is we don’t know what chemicals. There still may be certain chemicals that are from cigarettes in the vaping, and that’s where we’re finding the hospitalizations and everything because certain people are getting ahold of them and putting in harmful things that can be poisonous,” she said. “And of course it’s still having the smoke inhalation, which is causing damage to the lungs.”
She said there have not been enough long-term studies to determine the long-term harm of vaping.
“Actually, some research that we’re finding is one, there’s a huge spike of vaping in the adolescent and college population,” Austin-Robillard said. “In the last two years, it’s been the most record-breaking amount of increase in use of any substance that we’ve ever seen.”
Christopher Ivy, a sophomore political science major from London, Texas, said he began vaping during his senior year of high school, stopped the second semester of senior year and began vaping again in his sophomore year of college.
“I was an athlete. I could just feel myself feeling bad like if I vaped. I would go to practice, be out of breath already, so much quicker. And then I was like ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ so I decided to stop. I felt good afterwards,” he said.
He did not vape his first year in college because he could not afford it, Ivy said, and he did not have an interest in doing so. This year, living off campus, there is a little bit easier access.
Due to this accessibility of vapes and other e-cigarettes, the possibility of bans, such as the one trying to be passed in New York, would not be helpful, Berdine said.
“Pushing for regulation will cause bigger problems,” he said. “If the legitimate brands are banned, then the illegal ones will be the only ones available. All the supply will come from more questionable sources and may have a hodge-podge of chemicals laced in them. If the supply is kept legal, there are ways to put pressure on the companies to standardize the products and to identify the impurities.”
To get people to stop vaping completely, Austin-Robillard said there should be a similar approach to the campaigns to end smoking. The campaigns changed the perception of what cigarettes could do and why people did not think they were cool anymore.
“We limited the advertising for cigarettes, like we put certain restrictions on those companies where they couldn’t advertise for cigarettes anymore,” she said. “We might have to do the same for vaping and Juuls and stuff like that in order to eliminate that perception that it’s better for you or that it’s cool or anything like that because I think that worked well for cigarettes.”
