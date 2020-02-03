The Texas Department of Transportation has started work to improve the safety of the I-27 corridor in Lubbock and Hale Counties.
They are currently working on I-27 from 82nd Street to North Loop 289, according to a City of Lubbock’s news release. The work has caused the median lighting of I-27 to disconnect from 82nd Street to 50th Street.
This phase of the project is expected to be completed in October 2020.
