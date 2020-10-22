The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted the Harvest Luncheon to celebrate the hard work and dedication that agriculturists have shown over this difficult year.
Darren Hudson, professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Texas Tech, was the event's featured speaker.
Hudson's presentation showed how supply chains were put under extreme stress during the pandemic and demonstrated the resilience of the agricultural system.
The supply chain become entirely retail overnight during the crisis, Hudson said.
“This is a big a shock to the food system outside of nuclear war we can think of,” he said.
Additionally, Hudson said a large weakness in agriculture is farm labor. Blocked immigration and a sick work force were difficult for agricultural sector.
“It’s clear that the way the supply chains are organized that labor is going to be an issue, and we are going to have to deal with that," Hudson said. “There’s lot of worker safety debates and things that are going on for quite a while. A lot of it is going to ultimately result in cost increase activities in agriculture.”
The closure of plants has had the largest impact on beef prices, than any other event, Hudson said.
While cotton and corn markets are recovering, Hudson said most of price increase can be attributed to the price of the U.S. dollar.
Moreover, Hudson said government payouts to farmers and ranchers may make the situation worse as time goes on.
"They’re doing a good job of filling gaps today, but what they end up doing is drive up land prices, equipment prices and other things,” Hudson said. “I think were we want to be is having good trade deals that we can make money in markets.”
With this year’s election one can expect a change in the way America approaches trade deals, Hudson said.
In the end, Hudson said American agriculture is the most resilient in the world.
Steve Verett, executive vice president of Plains Cotton Growers and the master of ceremonies for the event, said agriculture is the cornerstone of the Lubbock community.
“Today we celebrate the industries contributions to our entire economic prosperity,” Verret said. “We are reminded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic just how important agriculture is to our country’s food supply.”
Jodey Arrington, U.S. Representative for Texas’s 19th Congressional District, also showed his support for the agriculturalists in the community.
“It’s more than just our food, fuel and fiber, it’s the values that are represented as the backbone of this country,” Arrington said. “The mission of agriculture is in the Constitution.”
Being independent in food production is what makes the U.S. a free nation, Arrington said. Being part of a nation that provides for the public at a low cost is exceptional.
