The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will be partnering with the Tech Innovation Hub to create the Innovation Bridge Grant Program, according to a news release.
The new program, set to start in January 2022, according to the release, will fund five faculty members at first, with $10,000 in funding. The funding will allow them to create preliminary data needed to receive more federal funding.
Later in the spring 2022 semester, according to the release, the program will fund five students with $3,000 from the Sling Health teams.
According to the release, Sling Health is a national non-profit organization run by students who seek to solve a multitude of clinical issues. The Sling Health team at HSC was founded in 2018.
“We do research hoping that our discoveries will help someday, but if our discoveries never reach the person who needs them, I am not sure why we do research,” Dr. Jennifer Phy, professor in the School of Medicine, said. “In the business world, there is a common term called the "valley of death" where a new business struggles between having a great idea and making the idea a reality. The Innovation Bridge Grant Program will bridge that gap, giving researchers the support, funding and mentoring they need to take ideas and cutting-edge research findings to the next level as quickly as possible.”
