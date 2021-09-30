The Texas Panhandle Poison Center, overseen by the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host the 73rd Medication Cleanout on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a news release.
Individuals can drop off expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, according to the news release, at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, located at 3601 Fourth St., through a drive-thru/drop-off format.
According to the release, individuals do not have to get out of their cars, but when dropping off medication(s), the medication should be left in its original bottle.
Volunteers from the Tech College of Human Sciences Department of Community, Family and Addiction Services will be helping at the event, according to the news release.
