Third-year accelerated nursing student Kersten Gates said she remembers when COVID-19 was first being talked about and how everybody said it is going to be fine.
Within a month, the virus went from being a flu to something serious. Gates found herself being more careful around her patients and making sure that she was screening them.
Seeing the shift from the hospital before COVID, Gates saw burnout in the hospitals, she said.
“I think nurses, to an extent, were a bit burned out before COVID hit,” Gates said. “It’s a really hard job, I mean, I’ve seen that firsthand. Patients are just getting progressively sicker. I mean, you’re taking care of someone like, their life is in your hands.”
COVID-19 burnout, along with other factors, are causing a nursing shortage in the health care industry on the local and national level.
In a 2019 report from the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, the demand for nurses will surpass the supply by nearly 57,000 individuals by 2032.
“We believe that as a state institution, we have a responsibility to the state of Texas to do as much as we can to address the nursing shortage,” Michael Evans, dean of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Nursing, said. “So we’ve added programs, we’ve added more students, faculty, we’ve added different sites in program locations.”
Students in the nursing program can choose to pursue a bachelor’s of science in nursing, a master’s in nursing, nurse practitioner programs and a doctoral program.
The HSC also has an accelerated nursing program for students who already have a bachelor’s degree. The program takes 12 months to complete 61 credit hours, according to the Accelerated Nursing website.
“We’re really proud of that point,” Evans said. “It gives a mid-career person who wants to make a career change. A lot of people said, ‘that’s what I want to do. I want to make a difference in the world.’”
Evans said during COVID-19, the number of applicants for the program doubled. These students range between 30 to 50 years old, many of whom are transitioning from real estate and banking to nursing.
Gates is one of these students. Previously, she worked for non-profits in fundraising and program planning with her Health Sciences degree.
Before applying to the program, Gates said she worked as a certified nursing assistant in a local hospital when she and her husband moved to Abilene.
“I was kind of like, ‘You know what, this is a fresh start, like, let’s just see what I can do here,’” she said. “I found out about Texas Tech’s accelerated second-degree program, and my husband was super supportive and was kind of like, “This is your time to do what you always wanted.”
The accelerated program pairs a student with a professional nurse for a year, allowing students to get hospital experience while they study.
Since she started working in the hospital, Gates said she found she loves working with patients; however, COVID made her quit her job so she could focus on her studies.
At some point during the pandemic, a student encountering COVID became a matter of when, not if, Gates said.
“You just had to kind of accept that risk being in that setting,” Gates said with a shrug. “It’s just kind of life now, as weird as that is to say, just is what it is.”
Texas Nurses Association CEO Cindy Zolnierek said the State of Texas is approximately 20,000 registered nurses short. On Oct. 11, she testified to the state Senate to increase funds to help with the nursing shortage.
Zolnierek was advocating to increase the funds given to the Faculty Loan Repayment Program from $3 million to $6 million.
“Legislators, they nodded,” Zolnierek said. “I think they received the main point that there are so many needs.”
Previously, the funding from the Faculty Loan Forgiveness came from whatever was left over from the Physicians Loan Repayment program. This program helps nurses returning to school pay off their tuition expenses so they can become faculty and teach more nurses.
On the collegiate side, Zolnierek said TNA is partnering with the Texas Association of Deans and Directors of Professional Nursing Programs to address the shortage and what they can do to help students.
To help with COVID burnout, TNA hosted several virtual info sessions and support groups to help nurses working COVID shifts. Zolnierek said nurses can get three free months of anonymous artificial intelligence cognitive behavioral therapy through the Peer Mentor Program.
“There’s research to accept that can random controlled trials that show that it’s as effective as medication or face to face therapy,” Zolnierek said. “I went and tried it, it was very just very interesting.”
With the Food and Drug Administration approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, both Zolnierek and Gates said the public can help nurses by getting vaccinated.
Recently, TNA has seen a rise in workplace violence due to nurses’ anxiety and the fact that they cannot see their relatives in the hospital.
“If you get a chance, thank a nurse,” Zolnierek said. “They’re exhausted, and they’ve never gone through anything like this, and they’ve continued to show up and provide care. No matter who you are, no matter how you treat them, they treat everybody the same, because of our ethic.”
