The Texas Legislature has awarded the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center more than $78 million through Senate Bill 52 for Capital Construction Assistance Projects, according to a news release.
The following projects will be funded through the assistance program, according to the release.
A $59.9 million renovation of existing research infrastructure.
A $18.7 million physician assistant facility expansion in Midland.
According to the release, the HSC broke ground on March 23, 2021 on the $30 million expansion for the School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Studies Program. Construction has already started on the facility and is expected to be completed in summer 2022, according to the release.
