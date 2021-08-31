Texas Tech Health Sciences Center announced Lance R. McMahon as the new senior vice president of Research and Innovation on Aug. 31, according to a news release for HSC. His position will become effective on Dec. 1.
McMahon currently serves as the department chair for the Department of Pharmacodynamics at the University of Florida as well as teaching within the department, according to the news release. Faculty in the department tripled and research funding quadrupled under his leadership.
In a statement provided by HSC, President Lori Rice-Spearman said McMahon is committed to the building strategic relationships for HSC.
