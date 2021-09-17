Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Lubbock has been named one of the best colleges to work for on Sept. 17 by The Great Colleges to Work For program for a second year, according to a news release.
HSC received honor in job satisfaction and support, compensation and benefits, professional development and faculty and staff well-being, according to the release.
70 of the 196 institution in this years survey achieved Great Colleges to Work For award.
