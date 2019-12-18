The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges Wednesday.
After hours of debate, according to CNN, 230 Democrats voted for impeachment and 197 Republicans voted against impeachment on the charge of abuse of power, and 230 Democrats voted for impeachment and 197 Republicans voted against impeachment on the charge of obstruction of Congress.
The article of impeachment regarding the abuse of power charges Trump for soliciting the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and a discredited theory by Russia stating that Ukraine interfered in the presidential election in 2016, according to the New York Times. The article regarding obstruction of Congress charges him for blocking testimony and refusing to provide documentation after House subpoenas during the impeachment inquiry.
Trump will later face a trial in the Senate, according to the Associated Press. A two-thirds vote is needed to convict him.
Despite Democrats controlling the House, Republicans expect to acquit Trump of the charges in the trial, as they have a majority in the Senate, according to AP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.