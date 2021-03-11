Hospitality Services will remain open through the wellness day weekend, according to a Texas Tech Hospitality email sent out today.
From March 19 through March 21, there will be adjusted dining hours, but dining hours will return to normal on March 22, according to the news release. Dining locations will have signs with a scannable QR code that will detail specific dining hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.