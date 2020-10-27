Update at 2:56 p.m. on Oct. 27:
Dining locations are expected to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hospitality Services Twitter.
Original Story:
Texas Tech dining locations are set to open at 10am Tuesday while campus is closed due to winter weather.
On-campus locations set to open, according to information from Hospitality Services, include:
- The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon (will serve posted hours after 10am)
- The Commons at Talkington Hall
- The Market at Stangel/Murdough
- Raider Exchange at West Village
- Sam’s Place at Murray
- Sam’s Place at Sneed
- Sam’s Place at Wall/Gates
- Sam’s Place West at Wiggins
- Starbucks at Honors Hall
Availability and menus, which are subject to change, will be sized based on staffing levels, according to Hospitality Services. Information regarding earlier close times has yet to be released.
