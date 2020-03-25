As COVID-19 has continued to spread in Lubbock, Texas Tech has been proactive in making changes with Hospitality Services. Two dining options that are still available for students include the Chick-Fil-A at the Student Union Building and Sam’s Place West at Wiggins.
The Chick-Fil-A at the SUB will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open from 10:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. over the weekends. Sam’s Place hours have seen more changes as it will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On the weekends, it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Chick-Fil-A in Sam’s Place will not be open.
If students want to get food from Tech’s hospitality services, they must place their orders through the GrubHub app for Grab-N-Go and Pick Up only. The app is available in the Google Play or Apple App Store.
All other hospitality service locations on Tech’s campus will be closed. The hours are subject to change as they will be adjusted according to the flow of business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.