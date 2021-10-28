Persisting issues of food shortages have caused difficulties for campus dining halls as they work to feed the record number of students this semester.
Alan Cushman, manager of business development in Hospitality Services, said the pandemic caused major changes in food service and the way things were operating.
“We as food service providers are kind of doing more with less,” Cushman said. “We are seeing product interruptions and some shortages across different areas, and it’s causing us to change and evaluate different things.”
The hospitality services on campus are not contracted food service, Cushman said. These services are a part of Texas Tech and are doing everything they can to support students by providing them with the best options that they need to achieve their educational goals.
Allison Rubio, a second-year English student from Dumas, who works at a dining hall, said the food shortages have caused a lot of chaos with the menu and the workers.
“I work the night shift, and when I arrive, I never know what we have and what we don’t have.” Rubio said. “Sometimes we run out of things and students get upset, but it’s out of our hands because we don’t really control the supplies.”
Another dining hall student employee, Nicolas Heetai, who is a second-year personal financial planning student from Houston, said he definitely notices the food shortages.
“It really affects us (workers) because the students don’t realize that it’s not (the workers) not ordering the products,” Heetai said. “The products are literally not available for months on end.”
Cushman said it is difficult to pinpoint just one thing causing these food shortages.
“There are multiple links in a chain that all end up on the plate that we’re serving people.” Cushman said. “Whether it is processing plants that aren’t able to produce the products because they have an outbreak there or deliver driver shortages across the United States. It is a compounding of all these different things that are funneling down that are going to affect food service.”
