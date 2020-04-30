Without one’s familiar computer desk and workspace, working from home can be a difficult transition for some people. Although, with certain steps, one can make their home workspace more ergonomic.
Adjusting a home workspace may require a person to consider a variety of factors regarding comfort level and productivity.
Heather Coats, training and outreach manager at Texas Tech Environmental Health and Safety, said there are multiple adjustments a person could make to their current computer desk. Some of these adjustments include:
- Keeping the computer monitor at arms-length
- Making sure one’s computer monitor is at eye level. A person can adjust the height of the monitor or place an object under the computer or laptop.
- Avoid having one’s back against a window to prevent a glare from the computer monitor
- Sitting up straight in the chair
- Making sure one’s arms are not too elevated or low
- Keeping one’s feet flat on the ground. If needed, a person should put an object under their feet if they cannot reach the ground
- Keeping knees at a 90-degree angle
- Making sure a chair has lumbar support. Rolling a towel and placing it on the back of the seat can help support one’s lower back
- Ensuring one’s neck is not turned to avoid strain
Regardless, Coats said there is no specific way to promote ergonomics in one’s home, as adjustments are based on personal preferences. Being mindful of adjustments that need to be made is another aspect of making a workspace more ergonomic.
At work, a person is more mindful of their posture, Coats said.
“When you’re at home, you kind of switch into a comfort mindset,” she said. “Maybe, you typically slouch on the couch when you’re watching television.”
Reid Gehring, assistant professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the Tech Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, said people first need to be aware of their posture to correct how they sit and work.
“The next step is once you’re aware of your body, you need to do periodic checks,” he said. “Every 10 minutes or so make those adjustments, think about where your shoulders are, where’s your back.”
Despite home ergonomics being person specific, Gehring said a good rule of thumb is to provide support to the back of one’s legs supported, have feet flat on the floor and provide good back support.
“When you’re at home, your kitchen table is not set up like a workstation should be,” he said. “With that, you might need to make some adjustments.”
When at home, Gehring said other adjustments one can make include:
- Scooching a chair closer to the desk, so forearms can rest on the table
- Having wrists in a flat position or slightly elevated
- Making sure they keyboard is at a close distance
When one maintains a poor posture for a long time, Gehring said his or her body will adapt to that poor posture. This may cause some neck issues or upper-back tension.
“Every five minutes or so we need to kind of make sure we sit up and adjust our posture, pay attention to what we’re doing,” he said.
One also needs to make sure his or her body is not in one position for more than ten minutes at a time, Gehring said.
“The recommendation is at least once an hour to stand up, take a stretch break and go walk around for five minutes, go do something,” he said regarding breaks from working at a desk.
As a person tries to practice good posture, maintaining a good habit may be a challenge.
Once a person makes themselves aware of their posture, Gehring said they will pick up on different cues.
“Until that habit is established, something you can do is you can take your phone, and you can just set a timer that’s going to go off every ten, 15 minutes,” he said. “When that timer goes off, that is an audio cue to recognize your posture, and you wouldn’t have to do that very long for the behavior to take place.”
Regarding visual cues, Gehring said a person can put note on their computer that reminds them to sit up straight and to take a break.
Monte Ferguson, occupational safety manager at Tech Environmental Health and Safety, said ergonomics methods can vary from person to person.
“There’s really no guidelines for working from home, especially during the situation we’re in right now,” he said.
General guidelines, such as sitting up straight, the proper distance from a computer monitor and taking breaks, just gives people a foundation to build off when making one’s workspace at home more ergonomic, Ferguson said.
Everybody’s situation is different, but the biggest step is to find a comfortable spot to start working, Ferguson said.
“Make sure if you got an office chair that you got the proper support, and it’s adjusted to the right height,” he said.
Despite the ways of living more ergonomic, Ferguson said ergonomics, whether it be at one’s job or at home, affects productivity.
“If they’re not straining in the workplace, they’re not hurting all the time, they got good lighting, they got good seating, their whole life’s going to be better,” he said. “If you got a bad workspace or you’re hunkered over or your chair is not fitting you, it’s going to cause mental stress and it’s going to cause physical stress, and your work production is going to go down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.