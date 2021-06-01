Keaghan Holt, an undergraduate student from Angelo State University from Seguin, was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as student regent to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents on June 1, according to the Texas governor's website.
Holt has been on the dean's list at ASU three time and has served as the RAMbassadors vice president and the vice president of Health Sciences Society, according to the system's website.
Holt will serve as the system's 16th student regent following former student regent Brooke Walterscheid, according to the website. Her term is effective immediately and will end on May 31, 2022. She will attend her first Board of Regents meeting on Aug. 5 and 6.
