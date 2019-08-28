The Texas Tech System Chancellor’s residence, a well-known property to most people of the Tech community, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder late in September.
Marty Higgenbotham, president and owner of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, LTD, Inc., discussed the auction of the residence and its furnishings, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 online and at the property located at 4708 21st St., during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the residence. He said this auction will be a fun sale.
“We have the privilege of selling this home for the college, and it’s going to be a fun and entertaining sale,” he said. “It’s a beautiful home, and we got a lot of interesting items that we’re going to be selling as well.”
A baby grand piano and furniture from outside the house, the living room, dining room and the bedroom are just some of the furnishings that will be auctioned, according to a Higgenbotham Auctioneers news release. Potential bidders can view the house and its furnishings from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 21.
“We simply got a call from a [Request for Proposal] from [Tech],” he said. “We bid on RFPs across the nation. We’re a national firm, so we travel all over the country selling real-estate.”
The auction is an event Higgenbotham said everyone can attend.
“When they get here, we will check them in, get their name and phone number and give them a bid number; then they are free to bid,” he said. “So, don’t need anything special other than their bid number.”
About 35 to 50 people are expected to attend the auction, Higgenbotham said. The amount of space available for the bidders is a factor he said should not be an issue.
“The house is large enough to accommodate the crowd, so we don’t have to worry about moving into a separate area to or anything of that nature,” he said.
Regarding the format of the auction, Higgenbotham said the auction will consist of going from item to item and selling the item to the highest bidder on site.
“The most important thing about an auction scenario, it gives everybody an equal opportunity,” he said regarding how everyone will be bidding on the same terms and conditions.
