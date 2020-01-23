After topics, such as weather patterns, irrigation management and Texas water laws, one Texas Tech professor presented information about cotton genetics during the sixth annual Water College Thursday.
Luis Herrera-Estrella, Tech President’s Distinguished Professor of Plant Genomics and Director for the Center for Functional Genomics of Abiotic Stress, spoke about this topic and weed control during his lecture that concluded the Water College, which took place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
"I think that people should know that there are new technologies that will allow us to be able to produce the new crop varieties that will be needed in the future to first be capable of producing enough food for people because the population is still increasing," he said. "And second, to contend with the effects of climate change."
Before speaking at the Water College, which consisted of leaders in the agriculture industry presenting their research, Herrera-Estrella said he was concerned about making his information easy to understand for the audience, which mostly consisted of the general public. This was his first time speaking at the Water College.
"As a scientist, you are used to talk to specialists, so it becomes a little bit of a challenge being capable of transmitting the information in a way that people can understand," Herrera-Estrella said.
During his presentation, Herrera-Estrella hit on multiple points, such as plants capable of using phosphite as a nutrient source, weeds hindering crop production and herbicide resistant weeds.
"People should search for information about genetically modified plants, which has become a very criticized technology," he said, "and I think there is no scientific basis for all the problems that people talk about. But they offer important solutions for sustainability."
Regardless of the topics presented, Herrera-Estrella said it is important for people, even if they are not researchers in agriculture, to attend this event.
"Farmers, as well as the general public, get solid information, scientific information," he said. "In the Internet, unfortunately now, there is a lot of garbage, so the best way to inform people is when they hear from real specialists about what is the problem with water, what's the problem with temperature, what new technologies are being developed."
With the need to learn more about agriculture, Herrera-Estrella said it is vital that researchers at Tech are pursuing projects in the agriculture field.
"I think that it is very important that here, Texas Tech is very interested in those topics," he said, "and that's why they set up this group of research."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.