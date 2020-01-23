Luis Herrera-Estrella, Texas Tech President’s Distinguished Professor of Plant Genomics and Director for the Center for Functional Genomics of Abiotic Stress, gave a lecture about cotton genetics and weed control at the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation’s sixth annual Water College. The Water College, which consisted of guest speakers and information booths regarding Texas agriculture, took place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.