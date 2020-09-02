The Texas Tech Office of Research and Innovation announced Eric Hequet, Horn distinguished professor of plant and soil science and executive director of Natural Fibers Research Initiatives ORI, as the new associate vice president of research.
This position was previously held by David Weindorf, who is now vice president of research and innovation at Central Michigan University, according to a letter from the Office of Research and Innovation.
Hequet is leading the Office of Research and Innovation efforts to develop useful research metrics for colleges and departments, according to the letter.
