Texas Tech Health Sciences Center President, Lori Rice-Spearman, provided a statement regarding Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order that rescinds the mask mandate and operating limits on businesses.
In the statement, Rice-Spearman said the health and safety of the Health Sciences Center community is always the top priority, and they are working to determine how they will maintain a safe campus as they finish out the semester.
Further communication will be provided March 9, according to the statement. For now, the current policy of wearing face coverings and physical distancing on campus will be continued.
