Despite the complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd Student Research Week, hosted by Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, came to a great success earlier this March. The student-run event received a lot of participation this year, and many young researchers have been awarded for their effort in the Research Week.
Asher George, a Poster Competition awardee of this year’s event, said he is very blessed and humbled to be recognized for his research. George won the Lorenz O. Lutherer, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Research Award thanks to his outstanding research project regarding prostate cancer this year.
“I am very grateful for my fellow team members who helped me with this project. I might be the primary author, but we had a great statistics team who helped us,” George said. “We are a very big team, and I cannot take all the credit myself. It feels very enlightening to know that our research is being viewed from different specialties and disciplines as something worth awarding and useful.”
One matter that George struggled with in the Student Research Week is the new format of this year’s event. Due to the pandemic, all events in the Research Week are hosted online, including the research presentation. George said this was hard for him because he had never done a virtual conference before, but he enjoyed this experience.
“It is a bit different, but it is also convenient, since I can present the research at the comfort of where I was instead of going to a certain place at the school to present,” George said. “It is very safe and effective, and it helped a lot for me and the fellow students who presented this year.”
Despite being an inconvenience caused by the pandemic, the online format of the event played a role to help participants learn more about other people’s projects. Peyton Presto, member of this year’s Research Week committee and another awardee for the Poster Competition, said that since the presentations are available for viewing for everyone in the online conference, it is a good way for researchers to have a peek at other people’s work and gain more knowledge about the presented topics.
“I think the projects are incredible,” Presto said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of COVID-19-focused projects, and it’s interesting to see that it is the most popular topic introduced that week.”
The Student Research Week also introduce sessions for guest speakers to talk about their research and inspire students with new ideas. Additionally, this year’s event introduced the round table discussions, a brand-new part of the event in which students can ask the guest speakers career-centered questions or general advice. Presto said this session proved to be beneficial, and they might plan to have this continued in future Research Weeks.
Mariacristina Mazzitelli, director of this year’s Research Week, said the guest speakers this year were very engaging, in the matter that they also participate in hearing student presentations on top of the talking sessions.
“They basically took their Friday off to participate in the event, and we were not expecting it, to be honest,” Mazzitelli said. “I really like their engagement and commitment to this event, even though it is only a student-run research week.”
There were several feedbacks after the research week was over, and the majority seems to be satisfied with the Student Research Week this year. Mazzitelli said some departments really enjoy the online format for presentation and guest speaking sessions.
“I hope that in the future, the new committee will consider going hybrid for the event,” Mazzitelli said, “poster competitions can remain virtual, but we might implement some open sessions. We can go for both since the faculty really liked it.”
There are improvements needed to be made on organization and timing, but Mazzitelli said this is due to how the Research Week had never been hosted online before. None of the committee members have organized a virtual event prior, so this is also a new experience for the team.
“We are very thankful for everyone who helped us – the Dean, the administration and IT, they have been a great contribution to the success of the event,” Mazzitelli said. “We also would like to thank our sponsor H-E-B for supporting us financially and helping us give away eight scholarships to participants this year. Most importantly, we are very thankful for all the students, judges and guest speakers who participated and made the Research Week a great success.”
