As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, the total COVID-19 hospitalization rate is more than 18 percent for Trauma Service Area B, which includes Lubbock County, according to the Texas State Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.
There are 197 ventilators available in TSA B, 217 hospital beds available and 9 ICU beds available.
Dr. Ron Cook, local health authority, said at the City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference on Aug. 18 that 90 percent of the COVID-19 patients in the local hospitals are not vaccinated.
“We have five patients on the ventilator right now who are less than 30 years old,” Dr. Cook said. “We have 10 patients that are hospitalized less than 30 (years old).”
A new term becoming associated with COVID-19 is breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases, Dr. Cook said, are cases where an individual who has received the vaccination but still contracts COVID-19, more so the Delta variant.
He said locally, as of Aug. 18, only 10 percent of those vaccinated are contracting COVID-19 whereas a week prior, it was only one to five percent. However, the vaccine can help prevent individuals from having to be admitted into the hospital.
“You have IgG antibodies, that’s protecting the virus from, like, getting into your system and causing infection. But the vaccine doesn’t produce that much antibody in the throat,” Dr. Steven Berk said. ”So you still might get some virus in the throat and it could cause you to feel a little bit ill, but the vaccine is still there protecting the rest of your body.”
Dr. Berk, executive vice president of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and dean of the School of Medicine, said the problem now is that those who are vaccinated may have a breakthrough case where the individual does not feel sick but is spreading COVID-19 to others. He said this is why physicians are asking vaccinated individuals to wear a mask.
The recently FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is a mRNA vaccine, Dr. Berk said.
“The body sees this messenger RNA message, and it makes an antibody, but the message disappears very quickly,” Dr. Berk said. “So there’s nothing in there hanging around to make you sick years later, but these are all some of the reasons that people don’t want to get the vaccine.”
However, even though the Pfizer vaccine, according to the CDC, is 95 percent effective in those older than the age of 16 against the original COVID-19 strain. However, Dr. Cook said the efficacy of mRNA vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna, drops down to 88 percent effective against the Delta variant. Johnson & Johnson drops down to 67 percent effective.
Dr. Cook said the symptoms of the Delta variant also last three days longer than the original COVID-19 strain. Individuals also run the risk of having long-term side effects such as brain fog, scarred lungs and more.
“Continue to wear a mask, you know, especially if you’re gonna be in crowded situations,” Dr. Cook said. “If I were a student and I wanted to do well, I couldn’t afford to miss a couple of weeks of school. That’s a hard, two weeks to make … even with a doctor’s note.”
