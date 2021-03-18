Cancer is something that can be detrimental in a person’s life both with physical health and financial stability. Testicular cancer is no different, but it can be an uncomfortable subject to talk about.
Dr. Pranav Sharma, an assistant professor in the Department of Urology at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, explained how common testicular cancer is in specific age groups.
“Overall, it is pretty rare comparatively,” Sharma said. “The typical age group is between age 20 and 40 and it affects one out of every 250 males at some point during their lifetime.”
Sharma said testicular cancer is not the most common cancer, but there are about 9,500 new cases diagnosed in the United States annually.
When it comes to early detection, Sharma said most testicular cancers are not painful and the most common sign is a lump in the testicle.
“In patients that have pain associated with a cancer, those are typically much larger and much more advanced cancers that present later,” Sharma said. “Nowadays death from testicular cancer is extremely rare.”
Sharma said the survival rate in testicular cancer is 95 percent in all patients. Unfortunately, there are still some deaths with testicular cancer.
Those that die from testicular cancer usually come from disease that has spread outside that testicle and that has not responded to traditional treatment, Sharma said.
“When they spread extensively outside the testicle,” Sharma said, “Those are the ones that tend to have a poor outcome. Typically, they spread to the brain lungs or liver.”
Dr. Werner DeReise is the chair of the Department of Urology at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. DeReise explained what the emphasis of testicular cancer is like in different parts of the world and what can happen post-testicular cancer.
“In different countries they have a different emphasis on this issue,” DeReise said. “In some countries in western Europe they teach in school self-examinations techniques to diagnose testicular cancer at an early stage. They do this because after the age of 40 testicular cancer is rare.”
DeReise said the typical age range for testicular cancer is college students starting at the age of 18. He recommended men should check once a month while they shower in the morning to get a feeling of normal testicles and when they feel a change they should get it checked by a doctor.
If a person were to wait to see a doctor about testicular cancer to the point where it is painful, that person would have a much higher chance of dying from testicular cancer, DeReise said.
When it comes to testicular cancer affecting fertility, it depends on the stage of the cancer and how severe it becomes, DeReise said.
“If it is early stage and if the person is losing one testicle and it has no significant treatment is necessary such as long-term chemotherapy or a complicated surgery,” DeReise said. “The fertility rate should be unchanged, there is still a good chance to father children as everyone else. Losing one testicle should not affect fertility as long as there is a healthy testicle on the other side.”
In some cases, if the cancer is severe and both testicles will be lost, DeReise said it is possible to make donations to a sperm bank if the patient wants to father children.
“Sperm donation, in theory it is possible,” DeReise said. “However, it is not cheap and if the patient needs chemotherapy, the patient needs to give several donations. It is not often because of these reasons.”
Polly Vann is the general manager of V-Tech Environmental Services. Vann discussed the story of what testicular cancer does to a family as her son currently battles with this disease.
“It affects young men early,” Vann said. “It’s tragic to the family, it doesn’t only affect your present family but your family down the line.”
Vann said she raised her son in the hopes of having grandchildren but since her son has testicular cancer, those chances have been drastically reduced.
The family was not disclosed about the possibility of sperm banking until it was too late for her son to begin donations, Vann said.
“College kids are meant to go out and party, have fun but I feel like testicular cancer makes those men grow up too quickly,” Vann said.
Do not hesitate to see a doctor if there is a possibility of testicular cancer Vann said. Testicular cancer needs to be a top priority and needs to be taken care of quickly before the cancer spreads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.