The City of Lubbock Health Department will be partnering with the Lubbock Independent School District to host a walk-in COVID-19 and school vaccination clinic on Aug. 6, according to a news release from the city.
The clinic will be hosted at Monterey High School, located at 3211 47th St, and will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. The clinic is open to all and college students may also receive their meningitis, HPV9 and Tdap vaccines as well.
