The City of Lubbock Health Department will host three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center for individuals who fall under Phase 1A and 1B according to a release made by the City today. Clinic registration will begin on Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
The clinics will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on these dates and times:
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 28 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
To make an appointment visit, mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine, or call 806-775-2933.
As walk-up appointments are very limited, it is encouraged to book an appointment.
Individuals wanting to schedule their second dose may begin booking appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 27. One can visit mylubbock.info/dose2 to book an appointment.
