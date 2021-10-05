The Lubbock Health Department confirmed West Nile virus and St. Louis Encephalitis virus in Lubbock, according to a news release for the city.
Mosquitoes that have been trapped throughout the city by the health department have tested positive for the viruses by the Texas Tech Biological Threat Lab, according to the release. The health department is currently investigating cases of WNV in local individuals.
The virus is transmitted through mosquito bites and cannot be passed from person to person, according to the release. Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headaches
- Muscle and joint aches
- Nausea
- Fatigue
If individuals are concerned about contracting the virus, they should speak to their health care provider, according to the release.
The health department, according to the release, has taken measures to mitigate the spread of the virus by spraying areas around positive traps.
Individuals can take the following steps to reduce mosquito bites, according to the release:
- Wear EPA insect repellant
- Wear long sleeves and pants
- Limit time outdoors
- Remove standing water around residences
