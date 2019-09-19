In addition to her past accolades, Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech professor in political science and co-director of the Tech Climate Center, received the 2019 Champions of the Earth Award.
The United Nations award was given to Hayhoe, who has worked to create plans to reduce the effects of climate change, for her efforts in changing public views on the issue, according to a Tech news release. The UN established the award to recognize people, such as Hayhoe, who are working to help the world.
Through her work, Hayhoe has improved climate change locally and nationally, according to the news release. She has also been recognized as one of the best communicators on climate change.
