With the recent stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders that have been put into effect across the world, there have been significant improvements to the climate and environment. However, these improvements can only last for so long as humans will eventually return to their everyday lives.
Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist, co-director of the climate center and professor of political science at Tech, said that although the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily reduced air pollution and carbon emissions, it has been a significant impact.
“But the key emphasis there is 'temporarily' because these reductions were achieved through unsustainable methods – unsustainable means we can't continue to do them long-term because they'll be more harmful than not,” Hayhoe said. “So, as the crisis passes, we expect to see air pollution emissions and carbon emissions bounce right back up again.”
Shutting down the economy and everybody staying in their house are the unsustainable methods Hayhoe said are causing improvements in the environment. However, people cannot live like that for years and decades.
“We need to be able to move around, children need to go to school, students need to go to university, people need to go to their jobs, people need to be able to earn money to feed their families because people are losing their jobs because of the pandemic,” she said. “So that's why I'm saying it's not sustainable. That can't fix climate change long-term like that; the solution, the cure would be worse than the disease.”
In terms of pollution, producing huge amounts of carbon emissions and pushing wildlife back further with less available habitat space, Hayhoe said she thinks humans will cause these things to increase again in a matter of weeks once everything returns to “normal.”
Because the majority of carbon emissions comes from industries, Hayhoe said there will not be a long-term change until they transition their energy sources from fossil fuels to clean energy. However, in the wake of the pandemic, they are less likely to do so because everybody wants to get back to the status quo as soon as possible.
In the long-run, Hayhoe said she hopes the pandemic will show people things that are important when it comes to climate change.
“…(W)hen enough of us act together, we really can reduce the risks that we face,” she said. “…(W)e are all connected, no matter where we live and what language we speak, and…the world can look very different when we are not burning thousands of tons of fossil fuels every day.”
Having already transitioned about 80 percent of the talks she gives to online talks to reduce her carbon footprint and already teaching a fully online asynchronous course at Tech, Hayhoe said the biggest impact on her work is the travel factor.
As she usually flies places and does multiple events in the same place, to reduce her carbon footprint, Hayhoe said she was in the middle of giving 18 talks in Ireland and Scotland in 11 days and was halfway through when the pandemic hit.
"So really the biggest impact is just, you know, getting back and then having to reschedule all my talks online because it turns out I'm actually giving a lot of talks online now that I would have given a couple of weeks ago," she said.
Altogether, Hayhoe said she hopes the pandemic shows people small things they can change in their everyday lives to keep the improvements in the environment in place in the future.
“So, for example, we can do a lot more online without having to get on an airplane and fly. And I've been doing this myself now for a number of years, but many more people are doing it now than they were just two months ago,” she said. “The fact that a return to cooking, to local food, to not having as wasteful a culture where we're just always, you know, buying things and turning them out and eating, you know, fast food. Hopefully, this kind of reminds us that there's a different way to live, and if it does that then we could see lasting effects on our attitudes and our personal life choices.”
