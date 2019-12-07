Katharine Hayhoe, co-director of the Texas Tech Climate Center, was named one of the 2019 Canadian Women of the Year.
Chatelaine, a leading women's media company in Canada, honored Hayhoe and 14 other women for their work to make Canada and the world a better place, according to a Tech news release. Hayhoe was specifically honored for her work in the field of climate change and informing people about the issue.
Hayhoe's research focuses on developing high-resolution climate projections to understand the impacts of climate change, according to the news release. To teach people about the consequences of climate change, she connects the issue to people's values as to not be confrontational about the topic.
“I’m honored to have been chosen as one of Chatelaine’s Women of the Year in company with so many inspirational and innovative other women who are leading by example,” she said, according to the news release. “I am hugely appreciative for the support I receive from people here in Texas as well as my home country of Canada, and I look forward to continuing to show people that who we already are is exactly the right person to care about climate change.”
