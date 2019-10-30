Walking down the street on Halloween night can be more fun when one is prepared for the low temperatures.
During the day, Lubbockites can expect a high of 54 F and a low of 30 F at night, according to the National Weather Service website. Clear skies are expected as well.
Sub freezing temperatures only are expected to continue through Thursday morning, according to the NWS. One may keep an eye out for travel issues Thursday morning, as precipitation on the elevated surface and ground Wednesday can freeze because of cold temperatures.
There is a freeze warning until 11 a.m. CDT Thursday, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will be in the mid 50s late afternoon and will fall to around 50 F at sunset, according to the NWS. Around 10 p.m., temperatures are expected to drop.
Near freeing temperatures will be present along the Texas and New Mexico state line and temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 30s are expected for the rest of the forecast area, according to the NWS. Winds may also make the outside feel colder than the temperatures read.
Five to 10 mph west winds are forecasted during the day, and 5 to 10 mph southwest winds are forecasted Halloween night, according to the NWS.
When out trick-or-treating or heading out to a Halloween party, there could be different ways one can stay warm, especially when dressed in a costume.
Adding parts to one’s costume, using hand and back warmers and staying dry are different tips people may consider, according to the AccuWeather website.
For more information about the Halloween forecast, visit the NWS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.