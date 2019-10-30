As students prepare to take part in the festivities of Halloween parties, there may be different precautions one needs to take to stay safe.
When going out late at night on Halloween, there are multiple tips that could be beneficial for college students.
Elena Sanchez-Freeman, Texas Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education program coordinator, said the first step students should take to be safe when going out on Halloween is to assign a party parent of a group.
“They’re making sure that everyone is ideally sober,” she said regarding the party parent.
Jake Edwards, Tech Interfraternity Council President, said anyone hosting an event should provide some form of security.
For smaller house parties, Edwards said, this means making sure someone drinks less and is aware of what is going on at the gathering. Anyone looking to organize a larger event should invest in real security.
Not only does security prevent violence from breaking out, but, Edwards said, it also puts someone impartial in a place of authority so they can look for and take care of people who are in uncomfortable situations and need help.
Students should also stay hydrated, make sure they are rested, ideally eat non-salty healthy food and pace out alcohol consumption, Sanchez-Freeman said.
Students need to measure their alcohol intake and how the serving size of alcohol changes depending on the beverage, Sanchez-Freeman said.
“One to 1.5 ounces for an 80-proof liquor, four to five ounces for wine and 12 ounces for beer, unless it’s a malt,” she said. “So, if you know how much you’re consuming, you can measure the rate at which you’re consuming and be more conscious of how that’s affecting you.”
Partygoers also need to be cautious of mixing substances, Sanchez-Freeman said. Even just mixing different types of alcohol can come with several problems, and mixing different kinds of substances, such as a stimulant, can cripple someone’s ability to remain coherent.
To make sure guests are safe at a party, Sanchez-Freeman said hosts should provide non-alcoholic beverages, serve substantial amounts of food, know who is coming to the party, monitor the alcohol intake of the guests and assign a risk manager to make sure the party does not get out of control.
In addition, Edwards said anyone hosting large parties should hire a third party to serve alcohol, if they can afford it.
“On your end, it protects you from a lot of liability if something does go wrong,” he said. “But more importantly, when you have people who are trained bartenders, even if they’re doing a bad job, they have a better hold on not over-serving people than you do.”
If hiring a bartender is not viable, Edwards said the best thing a host can do is make sure there is no common source alcohol, which means avoid keeping alcohol in containers larger than would be reasonable for one person to drink, such as a keg.
“While they’re great from a cost perspective, from a safety perspective, they’re very detrimental because there’s no one to monitor and control how much someone is consuming,” he said.
Creating an atmosphere of safety is another way Edwards said a host can make party goers feel safe.
“When you throw an event, you want to make sure that you tell all the people who come some ground rules … say ‘Hey if you feel unsafe, if you feel like you’ve had too much, come talk to this person, and they’ll try to get you a ride home,’” he said.
Heading home after a party, Edwards said drivers should understand be aware of potential dangers, including drunk drivers. He said he does not plan on driving Halloween night.
“A lot of people are going to be drunk, and so you kind of have to keep that in mind as you’re driving,” Edwards said. “The most important thing is vigilance, paying attention to what’s going on around you.”
Allison Matherly, Lubbock Police Department public information officer, said anyone driving on Halloween night should be very mindful of what is happening around them as they drive.
“If you’re driving, watch the crosswalks. If people are crossing, stop for them,” she said. “You should always be watching for pedestrians.”
Matherly said anyone who plans on being out for Halloween needs to make sure they have a sober ride home.
A first DWI offense is punishable by $2,000 fine, three to 180 days in jail or loss of a driver’s license, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Everybody should be making an effort to not be a bystander in a situation they see that could put someone at risk,” Edwards said.
