Raider Red’s Food Pantry at Texas Tech has partnered with South Plains Food Bank GRUB Farm to deliver fresh seasonal produce to students in need of financial support.
Jenifer Smith, chief operations officer at SPFB, said the GRUB Farm impacts not only the Lubbock community but the Tech community as well. GRUB Farm, a 3.5-acre farm here in Lubbock, is entirely run by high school students during the summer months, Smith said.
“It’s a job skills and life skills training program for teenagers,” Smith said. “A lot of community members come out and teach classes on everything from leadership to financial management to table etiquette to, you know, just name it, we try to throw it at these kids so that they have a lot of knowledge when they leave this program.”
GRUB Farm is able to financially support itself through the purchase of harvest shares by community members and local businesses, Smith said. Raider Red’s Food Pantry purchased a share of the harvest, and GRUB has been working with the organization ever since.
“We really wanted to make sure we’re giving them everything we can,” Smith said. “I do see it as a partnership in that, you know, we want to make sure they’re very well taken care of because we know that they’re taking care of students on campus that really need it.”
On top of the produce GRUB Farm supplies to Raider Red’s Food Pantry, the organization also sends groceries from its own on-site food pantry, Smith said. GRUB Farm relies on volunteers from Tech during the school year to help with large projects, such as cleaning up the farm and making sure that everything is operational for the next summer.
Mara Hosaka, a third-year biology student from Lubbock and volunteer at GRUB, said she has worked at the GRUB Farm as well as the GRUB orchard, helping to maintain the field, plants and trees.
“It’s great, getting fresh produce to people is especially important,” Hosaka said. “People need fresh produce in their diet, or fresh food, and I think it’s really important that they’re adding that to what they give out.”
GRUB Farm is still looking for volunteers and there are many opportunities to get involved, Hosaka said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said, GRUB has changed the process of signing up for volunteer work.
“We try to funnel everyone through the South Plains Food Bank website, which is SPFB.org, and go to the volunteer page and sign up there,” Smith said. “So any given weekend, either at the food bank or at the farm, there are volunteer opportunities.”
Preethi Kasilingam, a graduate assistant for Student Involvement at Tech, said GRUB is very generous when giving to the food panty on campus, giving it more than is gives other shareholders.
“We are a supplemental food source to students,” Kasilingam said. “We are there for students that are going through tough times, you run out of your dining dollars too fast, we’re there to kind of help you through your tough spot.”
Red Raider’s Food Pantry offers students non-perishable food and fresh produce when available, Kasilingam said. It also offers gluten-free and vegetarian options.
Kasilingam said Tech students can support Raider Red’s Food Pantry by donating food during food drives, leaving non-perishable food in donation bins outside the food pantry and donating to the Amazon wish list. Raider Red’s Food Pantry works to connect students in need with resources on campus, she said.
“We just want to help students as much as we can,” Kasilingam said. "And if they can help themselves, with like a job on campus or something like that, then that would obviously be a better solution than getting supplemental food.”
You can find the Amazon wish list by searching “Raider Red’s Food Pantry” on Amazon, as well as through its website, www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/foodpantry.php.
