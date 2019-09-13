An event celebrating the new Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo breaking ground is taking place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the TTUHSC Amarillo Campus, according to a Texas Tech news release.
The Texas Tech University System, Texas Tech and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are hosting the event, according to the release.
President Lawrence Schovanec, Tedd Mitchell, the Texas Tech System Chancellor and TTUHSC President, and Guy Loneragan, the dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, will use ceremonial shovels to turn dirt on the new site, according to the news release.
The new school is aiming to open in the fall of 2021, according to the news release. The first class will have about 60 students that will be trained to serve small, regional and agricultural communities throughout the Texas.
The School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus is located on the north side of the Amarillo TTUHSC campus, according to the news release. The new large animal facility, named the School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station, is located about two miles away from campus.
So far, donors have given $90 million to the infrastructure and construction of the new school, according to the news release. Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbot implemented the new budget for Texas for the next two years, which added an additional $17.35 million toward the school.
More information is available at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine website at www.ttuvetmed.com
