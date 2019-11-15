After a special-called Texas Tech System Board of Regents meeting regarding the position of the Tech Health Sciences Center president, members for a search committee aimed at selecting the next president were announced Friday.
Regent Mark Griffin, according to a Tech System news release, will be the chairman of the search committee, which will consist of 14 members.
"It's an honor to serve as the chairman of this committee as we work to find the perfect leader to join the Texas Tech University System as our next president at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center," he said, according to the news release. "Our committee has exceptional experience and knowledge in higher education and health care. We look forward to the process and are excited to learn more about the candidates interested in pursuing the opportunity to lead TTUHSC."
During Friday’s special-called meeting, Lori Rice-Spearman, Tech HSC provost and chief academic officer, was named interim president of the Tech HSC after Tedd Mitchell, Tech System Chancellor and former Tech HSC president, announced on Oct. 24 that he will step down from the presidency role, according to the news release. Rice-Spearman began her position as interim president on Nov. 1.
The committee is made up of students, faculty, researchers, community members and other representatives of different university constituencies, according to the news release.
In addition to Griffin, according to the news release, the committee will include:
Kendra Burris, Tech System deputy chancellor and vice president for external relations at the Tech HSC
Michael Evans, Tech HSC School of Nursing dean
Penny Harkey, Tech HSC vice president and CFO
Allan Haynes, Jr., Tech HSC associate dean for faculty affairs and development
Tim Lancaster, former chairman of the Tech System Board of Regents and member of the Tech Foundation, Inc.
Eric J. MacLaughlin, professor and chair in the Department of Pharmacy Practice in the Tech HSC School of Pharmacy
Pearl Merritt, Tech HSC School of Nursing regional dean
Dan Pope, Lubbock mayor
Kevin Pruitt, associate professor and Childers-Fralick chair in basic cancer research in the Tech HSC School of Medicine
Tobi Saliu, Tech HSC Student Government Association president
Michael San Francisco, Tech Honors College dean
John Walker, Tech System regent
Dusty Womble, Tech System regent
Ex-officio, non-voting members have been asked to join the committee, according to the news release. These ex-officio members include Rice-Spearman, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Tech HSC El Paso President Richard Lange and Angelo State University President Brian May.
The search committee will identify potential candidates on a national scale, help with initial screenings and update their respective constituency groups about the search, according to the news release. Recommendations for a Tech HSC president candidate will be given to Tedd Mitchell, Tech System chancellor and former Tech HSC president, and the Board of Regents. The regents will make the final decision on who is selected for the position.
"Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is in a prime position to attract a top candidate as our next president," Board of Regents Chairman Christopher Huckabee said, according to the news release. "This is a great job with a team of outstanding people. Right now is the perfect time for a new leader to come in and expand upon what has been established and continue the positive momentum we have experienced during the past decade. We anticipate having quality applicants from across the country taking interest in this position."
