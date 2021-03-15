On March 9, the Graduate School of Biomedical Science, part of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, hosted their annual Student Research Week. This event is a student-run opportunity for all students at the school to learn and exchange their knowledge with others.
Emily Vanderpool, vice director of Marketing at this event, said this event is for students from across all departments at the Tech Health Sciences Center. This event also welcomes graduate and undergraduate students from other parts of campus who wish to participate.
“This is an opportunity for students from all these groups to present what they are working on, practice scientific communication, and then also get some feedback from the judges for the presentation,” Vanderpool said.
In addition, this event introduces well-known scholars and researchers to speak to the public about scientific topics. Vanderpool said the speakers this year are from the National Institute of Health and the National Academy of Sciences.
“We are really thrilled to have them present to our group and show students what research can look like,” Vanderpool said.
Given the pandemic, a lot of students did not have the opportunity to go to professional meetings and conferences. Vanderpool said since this event will be hosted entirely online, it is giving students the chance to practice their communication skills.
“It’s a really good opportunity, not just for evaluation but also for the practice component,” Vanderpool said.
The presentations are required to be short but detailed to fit as much information as possible in a time frame. Mariacristina Mazzitelli, director of this year’s Student Research Week, said students will present their ideas while showing a poster with information about their research. This can be proved helpful for students since it is not easy to make a research poster that is both informative and attractive.
“It’s a really good practice for future conferences,” Mazzitelli said.
Every year, there will be an open session in which visitors can view students’ posters and ask them questions about the research. Unfortunately, due to complications of the COVID-19 outbreak, this session will not be possible to be replicated online, said Mazzitelli.
“However, the poster competition and presentations are still happening,” Mazzitelli said. “On our closing day, we will have guest speakers and student researcher speakers to present their research virtually.”
This event will be hosted internally within the Tech Health Sciences Center system. However, Mazzitelli said visitors from other facilities can participate by requesting access from the organizers.
The Student Research Week is an event organized and hosted entirely by the students at the Graduate School of Biomedical Science, meaning that no faculty or staff is involved in any part of the event other than supervision. Dean of the School, Dr. Brandt Schneider said this is a great opportunity for students to learn about leadership.
“We only give them the resources they need,” Schneider said. “They basically run the entire thing: they organize it and we just help them and support them by answering questions and stuff like that.”
The event came to a successful conclusion on March 12, with 265 abstracts submitted and presented. Schneider said he is very proud of how things have been going for this year’s Research Week.
“It has been very difficult with the challenges of the pandemic and isolation, but it has gone almost flawless,” Schneider said. “I want to give the students credit for that. I am really impressed with the quality of the research this year. They have been doing outstanding work, and I think it is great, given the pandemic, to see how their research and science will impact the world.”
