Governor Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.
According to a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor, the National Guard can assist with response efforts.
Members of the National Guard who are currently health care workers and first responders are not part of this activation since they are already assisting people, according to the press release.
"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said, according to the release. "I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment's notice where they are needed most."
