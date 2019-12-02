Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed four people to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board Monday. One of those four is a member of the Texas Tech community.
Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship at Tech and board member of the Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing, was appointed to the PDSBI Board, which directs the PDSBI fund, a loan program by the Texas Economic Development Bank within the Governor’s office Economic Development Finance Division, according to a news release from the Office of Gov. Abbott.
Gramm, who also is a member of the Association of University Research Parks and Association of Public Land Grant Universities, and Hayden Padgett of Plano have terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2021, according to the news release. Abbott reappointed Jody Goehring of Austin and David R. Margrave of San Antonio.
Padgett, according to the news release, is a group product manager at TaxAct and has worked as product manager management for Capital One and PayPal.
Goehring is a managing partner at Hyde Park Ventures and served as the vice president of corporate and business development at Retailmenot, according to the news release. Margrave is a chairman and director of the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute.
