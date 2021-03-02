Gov. Greg Abbott ends mask mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces that he will lift the mask mandate in the state of Texas beginning next Wednesday, March 10.

 Chase Seabolt

At a news conference held at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant on March 2, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all businesses in Texas can open back up to 100 percent occupancy and that he is enforcing a new executive order, GA-34, that rescinds all previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19. The executive order will go into effect on March 10, 2021.

According to the new executive order, the following will be rescinded entirely:

  • GA-17 - creating a strike force to open Texas
  • GA-25 - suspending in-person court hearings
  • GA-29 - face coverings
  • GA-31 - hospital capacity

The executive order also states that local officials can no longer put people in jail for violating any COVID-19 executive or local orders.

"Remember this, removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility or the importance for caring for your family," Abbott said.

