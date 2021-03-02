At a news conference held at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant on March 2, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all businesses in Texas can open back up to 100 percent occupancy and that he is enforcing a new executive order, GA-34, that rescinds all previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19. The executive order will go into effect on March 10, 2021.
According to the new executive order, the following will be rescinded entirely:
- GA-17 - creating a strike force to open Texas
- GA-25 - suspending in-person court hearings
- GA-29 - face coverings
- GA-31 - hospital capacity
The executive order also states that local officials can no longer put people in jail for violating any COVID-19 executive or local orders.
"Remember this, removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility or the importance for caring for your family," Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.