When attending a Texas Tech basketball game, some students already know the ins and outs of the event. But those new to the game-day experience may not be aware of certain information.
Students can enter the United Supermarkets Arena at the southeast entrance located at 18th and Indiana Avenue, closest to the Chitwood and Weymouth residence halls, according to the Tech Athletics website.
Seating reserved for students is near the team benches and visitor’s tunnel at the southeast zone of the arena, according to the Tech Athletics website. Sections 116 through 122 are open to students for women’s games, and sections 111, 113 and 115 near the floor are available for men’s games, as well as sections 116 through 122 for men’s games.
Student tickets may be redeemed by swiping one’s Tech ID at the student entrance as early as an hour before tip-off, according to the Tech Athletics website.
Tickets are included in the $61.20 student athletic flat fee charged as part of tuition to all students enrolled in four or more hours on the Lubbock campus, which enable students to attend any athletic event, according to the Tech Athletics website. The flat fee was agreed upon by the Student Government Association and Athletics to fund athletic pursuits and ensure student seats on a first-come, first-serve basis.
People who wish to buy individual tickets at a discount may bring their Tech ID to the Athletics Ticket Office the week leading up to a home game, according to the Tech Athletics website. Tickets may also be purchased online at the Tech Athletics Online Ticket Office.
