Gabriela Arandia from the Department of Pharmacology and Neuroscience at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center spoke about healthy lifestyle habits at The Carillon on Wednesday.
It is important, Arandia said, to maintain a healthy lifestyle with the acronym S.M.A.R.T., which stands for a specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time connected goal. It is meaningful to maintain the six pillars composed of healthy eating, exercise, sleep, active social life, learning new things and relaxation, she said.
“Aging well depends on your genes, lifestyle choices and environment,” she said. “But, genes are out of our control, but we can control lifestyle choices and environment. We can choose what our intake will be and decide what plate to eat for breakfast.”
Arandia said people should find a healthy dietary plan and maintain it long-term to see benefits. Fruits, leafy greens, whole grains and veggies are advised for each meal, she said. It is also recommended to limit sugary beverages and select water over those beverages consistently.
Research at Rush University had shown that a MIND diet lowered the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by up to 53% in people who followed the diet, Arandia said. The MIND diet is a blend of the Mediterranean and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension Diet.
Exercise is recommended 30 minutes per day and can be as simple as walking, she said. Moving throughout the day makes for a healthy lifestyle. Sleep is another pillar that is important and people should sleep between 7-9 hours a day.
In the practice of maintaining a social life, it is best to choose a physical social life over a digital one. This includes choosing a phone call over a text or meeting in person instead of texting, she said.
“What’s best is in person interaction, volunteering and connecting with a community or joining a religious group are all ways of making social connections,” Arandia said.
Arandia said it is important to manage stress, although it is difficult to completely avoid. Some tips for avoiding stress are meditation, yoga and avoiding caffeine and alcohol.
“Making time to laugh, watching a comedy show or comedy special, reading joke books and trying deep breathing techniques and getting a massage,” she said. “Those are all kind of examples to help you manage your stress.”
Carl Andersen, resident at The Carillon, said the presentation was not new information but was still helpful.
“I will tell you there was not any new information, but having it in this form where I had to look at it is helpful for me and I will go home and do some revising," Andersen said. "I’m going to do more exercise and divide it more in ways that she had it, like stretching. I probably will experiment in not watching TV in the bedroom.”
Chaney Arney, activities coordinator for The Carillon, said they try to host monthly events the residents and public can attend and sometimes have residents make presentations.
“Bring people to Carillon and let them experience things," she said. "The point is to get people here and educate and for residents.”
