Restrictions in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-32 that were set on Oct. 7 will be implemented Nov. 1 to prohibit unauthorized, outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people within Lubbock city limits.
These restrictions will be implemented due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
Only Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope can authorize outdoor gatherings, according to the news release. Approved events on or before Oct. 31 will not be affected.
Outdoor events exempt from these restrictions, according to the news release, include:
- youth camps, including daytime and overnight camps
- youth and adult recreational sporting events/programs
- any public or private schools and any public or private institutions of higher education
- drive-in concerts, movies or similar events
- religious services
For more information, go to mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe.
