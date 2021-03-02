All students wanting to pursue a future in the medical field will have the opportunity to ask questions when the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosts the 2021 Future Healthcare Professional’s Experience, according to a Health Sciences Center news release. The event will virtually take place on Zoom March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The FHPE will be facilitated by Doris Hereford. Hereford is the Health Sciences Center director of Student Diversity and Inclusion, according to the news release.
Hereford said that the event is intended for pre-health students of all ages from high school to post-graduate students, according to the news release.
The goal is to let the attendees know that applying to the Health Sciences Center is an option, and they want to give students, and others interested in health care, the tools necessary to make an informed decision, Hereford said, according to the news release.
The pandemic has caused FHPE to be held virtually for the first time and has been condensed to three hours, according to the news release.
Those who wish to attend FHPE need to register at www.eventbrite.com/e/future-healthcare-professionals-experience- tickets-136828729413, Hereford said additional information will be provided via email, according to the news release.
Visit www.ttuhsc.edu/student-life/future-healthcare-experience.aspx, for more information, according to the news release.
