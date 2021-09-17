The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the cafeteria of Lubbock High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Located at 2004 19th St., the clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals over the age of 12 and school vaccines to individuals over the age of 4, according to the release.
Walk-ins are welcome, according to the release, and individuals do not need to be enrolled in Lubbock Independent School District to be vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.